Emirate in UAE revises fees for release of impounded vehicles

Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council has revised the fees for the release of impounded vehicles. The decision was taken during a Council meeting at the Ruler’s office presided by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Council. In attendance were Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council and others.

Sharjah government has taken a decision regarding the fees associated with the release of impounded vehicles in the emirate. This decision applies to all types of vehicles and their owners or drivers within the emirate focusing on cases where vehicles were impounded for serious offences.

These offences, including reckless driving and negligence, pose significant risks to the safety of people and property. Once the legal impoundment period has expired, the decision aims to facilitate the return of these vehicles. However, the revised fees is yet to be specified.