India extends Sheikh Hasina’s visa; Bangladesh cancels ousted PM’s passport

India has extended the visa of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid growing calls from Bangladesh’s interim government for her extradition. Hasina, 77, faces multiple charges, including crimes against humanity, enforced disappearances, and the July killings during her 16-year tenure as Prime Minister, which ended last year after mass student protests toppled her Awami League government. In response, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants against her and revoked her passport, along with those of 96 others accused of serious human rights violations.

India’s decision to extend Hasina’s visa has sparked significant interest, though authorities have clarified that she has not been granted asylum. Indian officials emphasized that the country lacks a formal legal framework for asylum and that any decision on her extradition would depend on a complex mix of legal, diplomatic, and humanitarian considerations. The extension reflects India’s cautious approach as it navigates the political and humanitarian implications of the situation.

Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, following nationwide protests against her government over corruption, authoritarianism, and human rights abuses. Since then, she has been residing in India, while Bangladesh’s interim government has intensified efforts to hold her accountable. The government has also canceled the passports of 22 individuals linked to enforced disappearances and 75 others implicated in the July killings. As the case develops, India’s handling of Hasina’s situation underscores the delicate balance it seeks to strike in managing regional relations and humanitarian concerns.