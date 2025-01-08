Kerala HC Suspends Sentences of Ex-MLA Kunhiraman, Others in Periya Murder Case

The Kerala High Court has suspended the sentences of four convicts in the Kasaragod Periya twin murder case, including former MLA K.V. Kunhiraman. These individuals, sentenced to five years in prison, successfully appealed their cases. The stay order applies to K.V. Kunhiraman, K. Manikandan, Raghavan Velutholli, and K.V. Bhaskaran, all of whom are currently in Ernakulam District Jail.

The case involves multiple accused, including eight primary offenders such as E. Peethamberan, a former local committee member, and others charged with murder, conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and related crimes. These primary accused, along with the 10th and 15th accused, T. Ranjith and E. Surendran, received sentences of double life imprisonment. Meanwhile, Kunhiraman and three other CPI(M) leaders were sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 each.

The charges include murder, conspiracy, unlawful assembly, inciting violence, unlawful detention, and evidence destruction. While the first eight accused, along with T. Ranjith and E. Surendran, received life sentences, Kunhiraman and the three others were convicted of aiding the accused’s escape from police custody. The detailed sentencing highlights the court’s approach to addressing both the murder charges and the roles of those who facilitated the crimes.