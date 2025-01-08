Scientists agree that watching live television programs before sex has a bad effect on you, your partner, and your intimate relationship. According to new research done by scientists from the University of Delaware, people who have television have six percent less chance of having sex.

The research involved almost four million people from 80 countries and revealed that in 2010 the average person had sex three times a month, while in 1990 it was five times a month.

The researchers note that the reduction from six percent is a ‘conservative estimate’, but they point out that television is linked to sex life morbidity’, but the biggest killers of sex life are smartphones.