Skeletons, Skulls of ‘Multiple Women’ Found in Abandoned House Fridge

The Chottanikkara police made a shocking discovery on Monday, finding human skeletal remains, including a skull, inside an unused refrigerator at an abandoned house near Eruveli Palace Square on Kochi’s outskirts. The property, a two-storey structure unoccupied for nearly 20 years, was inspected following complaints about suspected illegal activities. Skeletal parts, neatly packed in three plastic covers, were retrieved from the fridge. Initial forensic analysis suggests the remains may have been polished for research purposes, with their exact origin to be confirmed through further tests.

The house belongs to Dr. Philip, a practicing doctor in Kochi. Police are questioning the doctor and his family to determine how the bones came to be stored on the property. Early investigations indicate the remains may have been brought from another location and could be linked to medical studies. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and authorities are examining old missing person reports from nearby areas. While no immediate foul play is suspected, the discovery has raised concerns among locals about the misuse of abandoned properties.

Forensic teams are conducting detailed analyses of the remains, and police are reviewing the property’s history during its two decades of disuse. Officials confirmed the house lacked an active electricity connection, and the refrigerator had no compressor. The incident has heightened calls for stricter monitoring of vacant properties to curb illegal activities.