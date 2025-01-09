China-Made Drone Discovered in Bhopal Jail; Investigation Ongoing

A China-made drone was discovered inside the high-security Bhopal Central Jail on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by authorities. Jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bangre reported that a guard spotted the black drone, weighing 30-40 grams and fully charged, near the B-block building between 3:30 and 4:00 PM. Although no one saw the drone entering the jail premises, initial findings suggest it may belong to children playing near the prison.

The Bhopal Central Jail, spread over 151 acres, houses 3,600 inmates, exceeding its capacity of 2,600. Among them, 69 prisoners, including 32 members of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), are kept in a high-security zone. The drone has been handed over to Gandhi Nagar police, who have begun investigating its origins and how it came to be in the prison grounds. The incident raises security concerns given the facility’s sensitive nature.

This isn’t the first time Bhopal Central Jail has faced scrutiny. In November 2016, the jail made headlines when eight undertrial prisoners associated with SIMI killed a prison guard and escaped. They were later killed in a police encounter after firing at security personnel on the outskirts of the city. The latest incident has reignited concerns over security breaches in the high-profile facility.