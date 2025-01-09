Emirate in UAE announces revised fees for release of impounded vehicles

Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council has revised the fees for the release of impounded vehicles. The decision was taken during a Council meeting at the Ruler’s office presided by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Council. In attendance were Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council and others.

This decision applies to all types of vehicles and their owners or drivers within the emirate focusing on cases where vehicles were impounded for serious offences. These offences, including reckless driving and negligence, pose significant risks to the safety of people and property. Once the legal impoundment period has expired, the decision aims to facilitate the return of these vehicles.

Find the complete list below:

Violation Release Fee

1 Riding motorcycles in areas where signs indicate that motorcycles are prohibited. Dh20,000

2 Riding motorcycles without a license or driving on public roads. Dh30,000

3 Driving and overtaking between vehicles through the yellow line section. Dh5,000

4 Driving on public roads endangering others’ lives. Dh20,000

5 Driving in a manner that causes damage to public or private facilities. Dh15,000

6 Driving at a speed of 200km/hour or above. Dh10,000

7 Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80km/hour. Dh5,000

8 Not stopping after causing a traffic accident involving heavy vehicles. Dh10,000

9 Not stopping after causing a traffic accident involving light vehicles. Dh5,000

10 Evasion of a traffic officer for light vehicles. Dh5,000

11 Evasion of a traffic officer for heavy vehicles. Dh10,000

12 Running a red traffic light causing an accident involving light vehicles. Dh5,000

13 Running a red traffic light causing an accident involving heavy vehicles or motorcycles. Dh5,000

14 Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: First time. Dh10,000

15 Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: Second time. Dh15,000

16 Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: Third time. Dh15,000