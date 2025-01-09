Govt to Introduce Safety Ratings for E-Rickshaws

The Indian government plans to introduce a safety ratings system for e-rickshaws to address concerns about their safety and improve their manufacturing standards. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has formed a technical committee to draft safety standards and a rating framework, modeled after Bharat NCAP, which evaluates four-wheelers. This initiative aims to encourage manufacturers to use higher-quality materials and components, as current e-rickshaws often suffer from structural and safety issues due to the use of low-grade materials like mild steel.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the upcoming safety system, emphasizing its potential to boost the quality of e-rickshaws and create employment opportunities, particularly in international markets like Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Gadkari noted that the introduction of e-rickshaws in 2014 aimed to provide an affordable alternative for cycle-rickshaw pullers, but the lack of safety standards has led to issues with durability and performance. The new rating system will help consumers identify reliable vehicles, ensuring only high-quality e-rickshaws thrive in the market.

To prevent a significant rise in costs, officials stated that the safety standards would be designed to balance affordability with quality. Industry sources revealed that some manufacturers currently use low-quality imported parts to cut costs, leading to e-rickshaws with a lifespan of just two years. Gadkari stressed that the star rating system would incentivize buyers to choose better-built vehicles. Reports indicate that India has about 15 lakh e-rickshaws, though only 1.5 lakh are registered, and the industry is projected to grow to $1.28 billion by 2025. The safety initiative is expected to formalize and elevate the e-rickshaw market, improving both user trust and long-term sustainability.