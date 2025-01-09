Parents Can Be Legally Required to Fund Daughter’s Education: SC

The Supreme Court recently ruled that daughters have an indefeasible and legally enforceable right to seek educational expenses from their parents, who can be compelled to provide financial support within their means. The decision came in a matrimonial dispute where a daughter, studying in Ireland, refused to accept Rs 43 lakh provided by her father for her studies, considering it part of the alimony paid to her mother. The court emphasized that the daughter’s right to education is fundamental, and parents must fund such expenses as long as it aligns with their financial capacity.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, noted that the father had already paid Rs 43 lakh towards his daughter’s academic pursuits and demonstrated his financial capability to support her education. The court ruled that the daughter is entitled to retain the amount and use it as she deems fit, without returning it to either parent. Referring to the estranged couple’s settlement agreement, the court highlighted that Rs 73 lakh was allocated between the wife and daughter, with Rs 43 lakh specifically for educational purposes and the rest for the wife.

Further, the court dissolved the marriage of the estranged couple under mutual consent as per Article 142 of the Constitution. It observed that the wife had received her Rs 30 lakh share, and the couple had been living separately for 26 years. The court directed both parties to cease any legal proceedings against each other and abide by the terms of the settlement agreement, which would be incorporated into its order.