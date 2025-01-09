Security Forces Engage Naxalites in Sukma Encounter

An encounter between Naxalites and security forces is underway in the forested Sukma-Bijapur border area of Chhattisgarh. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan reported that the operation, involving a joint police team comprising Sukma DRG, STF, and Cobra units, began early in the morning. Security forces have engaged in intermittent gunfire with the Naxalites and are currently conducting thorough searches in and around the encounter site. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat Naxalite activities in one of the most Maoist-affected regions.

The clash follows a deadly attack on January 6, when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bijapur, killing eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver. The attack occurred near Ambeli village under Kutru police station as the team was returning from an anti-Naxalite operation. According to Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P, the DRG unit, known for its expertise in combating Naxalites, had completed their mission earlier that day when the Naxals targeted their vehicle.

This recent IED blast marks the most significant attack on security forces by Naxalites in two years. An official noted that a similar assault occurred on April 26, 2023, in Dantewada, where 10 police personnel and a civilian driver lost their lives. The ongoing encounter and recent attacks underscore the persistent challenges faced by security forces in addressing Naxalite violence in the region.