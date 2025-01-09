Six Killed in Stampede at Tirupati’s Lord Venkateswara Temple

Six people, including three women, lost their lives, and several others were injured in a stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday night. The tragic incident occurred near Vishnu Nivasam, where a large crowd of devotees gathered, jostling for tickets to the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed officials to ensure prompt relief measures and proper medical treatment for the injured. In a statement, Naidu conveyed his distress over the loss of lives and emphasized that he is staying updated on the situation through regular communication with district and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials. He also announced plans to visit Tirupati on Thursday morning to meet those affected.

The stampede occurred as hundreds of devotees from across the country arrived at the temple for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, starting January 10. The event, which is of great significance to devotees, attracts large crowds every year, underscoring the need for enhanced crowd management to prevent such unfortunate incidents.