Bomb threat at AMU: Security heightened over Rs 2 lakh ransom email

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was gripped by panic on Thursday after receiving an email threatening a bomb attack unless a ransom of Rs 2 lakh was paid. The alarming message triggered an extensive search operation involving a bomb disposal squad and a dog unit, combing the campus for any suspicious objects. The university promptly alerted the police, who began a detailed investigation alongside cybercrime teams to trace the email’s origin. So far, no suspicious items have been discovered.

Circle officer Abhay Kumar Pandey confirmed that police and bomb squads were deployed immediately after receiving the threat. All isolated areas on the campus were thoroughly searched, while cyber teams worked to identify the sender of the email. AMU Proctor Professor Mohd Wasim Ali stated that the email included the ransom demand and assured the university’s full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

The AMU administration has reassured students and staff of their safety, urging vigilance and immediate reporting of any unusual activity. Authorities have emphasized the importance of community awareness during this critical time, as law enforcement continues efforts to secure the campus and uncover the source of the threat.