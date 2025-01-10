Delhi-NCR Weather: Cold Wave, Dense Fog Disrupt Flights

Delhi experienced a bitterly cold morning on Friday as dense fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility to zero in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a sharp drop in temperatures, with the mercury plummeting to 7°C around 5:30 a.m., signaling the return of cold wave conditions. The IMD had forecast a low of 6°C and a high of 20°C for the day, accompanied by “very dense fog.”

The heavy fog disrupted transportation, particularly at Delhi Airport, where flight operations were affected. While CAT III-compliant aircraft could still operate, departures faced delays. The airport issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their airlines for the latest updates and apologized for the inconvenience caused. Train services were also impacted, with delays reported at major stations, including Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminus, and New Delhi Railway Station.

Adding to the challenges, Delhi’s air quality plunged into the “severe” category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 409 recorded at 7 a.m., a significant deterioration from the previous day’s AQI of 299. The dense fog and cold wave, combined with the worsening air quality, highlighted the city’s struggle with extreme winter conditions and pollution.