Dubai authority announces extended Dubai Metro timings: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced extended Dubai Metro timings. Dubai Metro will start operations as early as 5:00am, instead of 8:00am, on January 12. The timings are being extended to facilitate smooth transportation for Dubai Marathon.

The 24th edition of Dubai Marathon will see thousands of people hit the road from 6am for a 42km challenge. It is organised under the Dubai Sports Council. Its start and finish will be on the Umm Suqeim Road opposite the Madinat Jumeirah. There are three different races — a 4km fun run, a 10km run and a 42km marathon.The Dubai Marathon is an annual road-based marathon hosted in the emirate since 1998.