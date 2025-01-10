Gulf country revises eVisa facility for expatriates: Details

Kuwait City: Kuwait has revised e-Visa facility for expatriates. Expatriates residing in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now easily apply for an eVisa for Kuwait through the country’s new and improved online visa platform – kuwaitvisa.moi.gov.kw. In December 2024, Kuwait temporarily suspended its eVisa system to implement significant upgrades.

Residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain who hold specific professional titles are eligible to apply for an eVisa or obtain a visa on arrival.

According to Kuwait’s eVisa portal, the following professions qualify:

Lawyer

Engineer

Teacher

Judge or Prosecutor

Consultant

Professor

Journalist, Press, and Media Professional

Pilot

System Analyst or Computer Programmer

Pharmacist

Manager

Businessperson

Shareholder, Director, or Officer

Member of the Diplomatic Corps

For UAE residents, eligibility is determined based on the profession listed on your Emirates ID.

The required documents may vary based on your nationality. Generally, applicants need the following:

A passport valid for at least six months

A recent passport-sized photograph

A confirmed round-trip flight ticket

Additional documents may be necessary depending on the visa type. UAE residents must hold a valid Emirates ID with at least six months’ validity. You must also provide accommodation proof for your stay in Kuwait for the eVisa and when applying for the visa at visas counter at the airport.

Visit the official website – kuwaitvisa.moi.gov.kw

Scroll down and select your visa type as ‘tourist’. Enter your nationality and specify whether you reside in the GCC and in which country. You will then be informed of your eligibility for an eVisa or visa on arrival.

Click on ‘Apply Now’ and sign up for an account by providing your email address, full name, mobile number, and a password. Verify your account using the one-time password (OTP) sent to your email.

Begin your application by specifying your GCC residency details. Upload the necessary documents, such as your passport photo and the relevant passport pages.

Review your application, confirm the details, and pay the visa fee online.

Submit your application, which will then be processed.

You can track the status of your application by logging into your account. Notifications will also be sent to your email.

Tourist visa validity: The tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date of issue, with a maximum stay of up to 90 days from the date of entry.

Visa fees: Fees vary based on the visa type and applicant’s nationality. The approximate fee is 3 KWD (around Dh35.74).

Countries eligible for visa on arrival

Nationals from the following countries are eligible for visa-on-arrival entry into Kuwait:

Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and Vatican City.