Mercedes-Benz launches EQS 450 SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS 450 SUV. The new models is a more affordable variant of the luxury electric SUV. It is priced at Rs 1.28 crore (ex-showroom).

The EQS 450 SUV is a 5-seater. Bookings for the EQS 450 SUV are now open, with deliveries expected to start in February.

The EQS 450 SUV has a 122kWh battery pack and has a lower motor output of 360hp and 800Nm. It offers an impressive range of 820km. Mercedes claims a 0-100kph time of 6.1 seconds. It will take 31-minute 10-80% charge on a 200kW DC fast charger and 6.25 hours for a full charge on a 22kW AC wallbox.

The 450 has black 21-inch alloys and an Electric Art Line. Inside, the EQS 450 features a large boot. It comes equipped with the 56-inch Hyperscreen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a front passenger screen, and a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Other features include a 5-speaker Burmester audio system, a 360-degree camera, multi-zone automatic climate control, soft close doors, puddle lamps, illuminated running boards, and Level 2 ADAS with 9 airbags.