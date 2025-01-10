Noise unveils new smart wearables: Details

Mumbai: Noise unveiled several new smart wearables at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025). The products included the Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, an upgrade over the first generation Noise Luna Ring, which was launched in India in July 2023. The company also showcased the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series of smartwatches that succeed the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max.

The Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0 is claimed to be the world’s first AI-powered smart ring. It features a titanium build and AI-backed health monitoring. The smart ring can track several health and wellness features including stress, sleep, heart health, blood oxygen level and menstrual cycle.

The Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0 comes with Philips Biosensing validation for 98.2 percent accuracy. The smart ring is said to offer AI-backed workout and nutritional advice. The company adds that the second generation of the Luna Ring is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 30 days.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series includes a ColorFit Pro 6 and a ColorFit Pro 6 Max. They are said to be equipped with performance-enhancing AI-backed features and are expected to launch in India soon. Pre-booking for the Max variant in the country is currently live.

A Rs. 999 pre-booking pass for the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 is available via the GoNoise India e-store. With this pass, the customers can get a Rs. 1,999 coupon discount on the launch day as well as perks worth Rs. 1,700.