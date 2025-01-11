2024 Confirmed as Hottest Year Ever: UN Weather Agency

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially declared 2024 as the hottest year on record, citing data from six global datasets. The average global surface temperature was 1.55°C higher than the pre-industrial baseline (1850-1900), with a margin of error of ±0.13°C. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called this confirmation another stark reminder of the reality of global heating, emphasizing its undeniable impact.

This milestone continues a trend of extreme heat, with the past decade marking the ten warmest years ever recorded. WMO’s findings are based on datasets from prominent institutions, including NASA, NOAA, the Japan Meteorological Agency, and the UK Met Office, among others. While all six datasets agree on 2024 being the warmest year, minor differences in methodology result in some variance in the measured temperature anomalies. The El Niño phenomenon, which persisted from mid-2023 to May 2024, likely contributed to short-term spikes in the broader trend of global warming.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo highlighted that these records showcase a critical moment in climate history. The comprehensive assessment underscores the urgency for action, providing authoritative data to guide global climate negotiations and policies. The findings reinforce the pressing need to address the escalating impacts of climate change.