Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ set for Berlin Film Festival debut

Bong Joon Ho’s highly anticipated film “Mickey 17,” his first feature since the Oscar-winning “Parasite,” is set to have its international premiere at the 2025 Berlin Film Festival. According to Variety, the film may debut in South Korea on February 28, ahead of its global release. Produced on a $118 million budget and starring Robert Pattinson, the film will hit U.S. theaters on March 7 through Warner Bros.

Adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel, “Mickey 17” tells the story of a man involved in a mission to colonize the ice planet Niflheim. Known as an expendable employee, Mickey7 takes on life-threatening tasks, regenerating as a clone each time he dies. The narrative unfolds when he returns to find a new clone, Mickey8, has replaced him. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, and is produced by Bong’s Offscreen banner alongside Plan B Entertainment and Kate Street Pictures.

Bong Joon Ho, acclaimed for directing films like Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer, and Okja, is both the writer and director of “Mickey 17.” The Berlin Film Festival, running from February 13 to 23, will announce its complete lineup on January 21, marking a significant milestone for the South Korean filmmaker’s latest cinematic venture.