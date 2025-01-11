Honda launches launched black edition of Elevate in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Cars India launched black edition of Elevate in the Indian markets. The car is offered at a starting price of Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Signature black edition commands an additional premium of Rs 20,000. The black edition is based on the top-of-the-line ZX grade of Elevate, and is available in both manual and CVT gearbox.

Honda Elevate Black Edition

ZX MT: Rs 15.51 lakh

ZX CVT: Rs 16.73 lakh

Honda Elevate Black Signature

ZX MT: Rs 15.71 lakh

ZX CVT: Rs 16.93 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom)

The black edition gets a new crystal black pearl colour. It gets black alloy wheels and nuts. Elevate Black edition boasts chrome accents on the upper grille and silver finish front and rear skid garnishes, lower door garnish and roof rails. There is a special ‘Black Edition’ emblem on the rear.

The signature edition, on the other hand, has front upper grille, front and rear skid garnishes, roof rails and door lower garnish finished in black. It features an additional ‘Signature Edition’ emblem on the front fender.

Also Read: Oman Ruler pardons 305 prisoners

Inside, both editions boast an all-black interior theme. The Black Edition features black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, an all-black dashboard. The Signature Black Edition additionally gets rhythmic 7-colour ambient lighting.

It gets the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine available with manual and CVT transmission options. Bookings have commenced at Honda dealerships across India. The deliveries of the CVT variant will begin from January and the manual transmission variants from February.