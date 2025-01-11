Kerala Teen Athlete Alleges Abuse by 62 Men; 15 Arrested in Pathanamthitta

In the Pathanamthitta gang-rape case, ten more men were arrested on Saturday, bringing the total number of those in custody to 15. The 18-year-old sportswoman accused 62 men, including coaches and classmates, of sexual abuse that began when she was just 13 years old. The arrests followed her report to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and more arrests are anticipated, with minors, including two Class 12 students, among those detained. Investigators have gathered information about at least 40 individuals involved.

The charges against the accused include aggravated rape, repeated rape, gang rape, sexual harassment, and violations under the POCSO Act, among others. Specific sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the POCSO Act, and the IT Act are being invoked, including those related to the sexual abuse of a minor and the transmission of explicit material. The accused also face charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act for offenses targeting these communities.

The police are conducting detailed interrogations across six police stations in Pathanamthitta, including Konni, and additional officers from other districts are being brought in as some suspects are from outside the area. The survivor is currently under the protection of the CWC and undergoing counseling. Her testimony will be recorded over the next few days to minimize distress during the investigation.