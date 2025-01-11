Know how to make UPI payments without Internet

Mumbai: Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is the most popular online payment system in India. However, these transactions depend on internet connectivity. If the internet stops working at any point, it can disrupt payments and cause inconvenience.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a new service that allows UPI payments without internet access. This service enables users to access banking services offline by dialling the official USSD code, *99#. Through this number, users can access various banking facilities, including interbank fund transfers, checking account balances, and setting or changing UPI PINs.

Steps To Use USSD Code For Payments:

Dial *99# from the mobile number registered with your bank.

On your phone screen, choose your preferred language by selecting the corresponding number.

Select the desired banking facility, such as transferring money, checking balances, or viewing transactions.

To transfer money, type ‘1’ and press Send.

Choose the method for sending money, such as a mobile number, UPI ID, a saved contact, or another option, and press Send.

If using the mobile number option, enter the recipient’s number and press Send.

Enter the payment amount and press Send.

Optionally, add a remark for the payment.

Enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.