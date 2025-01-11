MEA simplifies passport renewal for transgender citizens post overseas surgery

The Central government has introduced new measures to simplify the passport renewal process for transgender citizens who undergo gender affirmation surgery abroad. This decision, announced during a Delhi High Court hearing, addresses the challenges transgender individuals face in updating passport details after surgery overseas. The court had earlier observed the difficulties caused when personal details no longer match official documents following such surgeries.

Under the updated guidelines, transgender individuals can submit a sworn affidavit confirming their gender change along with a certificate from the hospital where the surgery was performed. For those unable to provide these documents immediately, the government has introduced an Emergency Certificate with an endorsement indicating the gender affirmation surgery. This streamlined process complements provisions under the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, ensuring a more accessible system for updating identification post-surgery.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has committed to incorporating these changes into the passport manual. This move comes after a specific case involving a transgender woman who underwent gender affirmation surgery in the U.S. Despite updating her U.S. identification, she faced significant delays in renewing her Indian passport, prompting legal intervention. The court recorded the government’s assurance and directed updates to the passport manual to prevent such issues in the future.