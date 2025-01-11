Oman Ruler pardons 305 prisoners

Muscat : His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 305 prisoners in the country. The Royal pardon was announced on the occasion of the Sultan’s Accession Day. The Royal Pardon was announced as gesture by the Sultan to provide prisoners to begin a new life.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

Meanwhile, Oman has declared public holiday to mark Accession Day. Sunday, 12 January 2025 will be an official holiday for public and private sectors on the occasion of His Majesty the Sultan’s Accession Day. The holiday was announced upon Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The Ministry of Labour explained that it is permissible to continue working on the aforementioned day if necessary, provided that the employees concerned are compensated in accordance with regulations in force.

The official holiday is to mark the anniversary of accession of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to power. January 11, 2020 is when His Majesty Sultan Haitham assumed the reins of power in Oman.