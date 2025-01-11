Poco launches X7 Pro Iron Man Edition: Details

Mumbai: Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition was launched in the global markets. The phone arrives as a limited edition model of the standard Poco X7 Pro 5G with similar specifications. It has a custom case, design, user interface (UI), charging cable, and a sim ejector tool inspired by Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superhero ‘Iron Man’. The handset’s back panel sports red, black, and gold elements forming an arc reactor — the fictional power source which powers the Iron Man suit.

This is the second collaboration between the Xiaomi sub-brand and the US-based entertainment company, following the launch of the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition in India last year. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration.

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition sports a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3,200nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone marks the global debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC which is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and is slated to receive three years of OS and four years of security updates.

There is a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It gets a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options for the Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is IP66+IP68+IP69 rated against dust and water ingress. It packs a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support which is claimed to charge it from zero to 100 percent in just 47 minutes.