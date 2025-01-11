Railways to Ramp Up Wheel Production Amid High-Speed Train Demand

With plans to launch high-speed train projects in the coming years, the Railways is preparing for a significant rise in demand for forged wheels by boosting domestic production. Officials estimate that the annual requirement for forged wheels could increase to around 2 lakh units by 2026, driven by the government’s initiative to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat Express trains and other high-speed models. Currently, the Railways depends largely on imports, mainly from China, with the supply chain impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Domestic production by SAIL stands at approximately 40,000 wheels annually, leaving a gap filled by imports worth ?900 crore from China and Russia in 2024-25.

To reduce reliance on imports, the Railways is focusing on enhancing local manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited a new forged wheel production facility in Tamil Nadu, highlighting its potential to meet domestic needs and contribute to exports. The factory aims to be among the top three forged wheel plants globally. Additionally, the Railways has floated tenders for a new facility with a guaranteed output of 80,000 wheels annually over the next 20 years, supplementing current production from SAIL and a plant in Raebareli.

The Railways, which has imported forged wheels since the 1960s from countries like the UK, Czech Republic, Brazil, and Japan, is now exploring partnerships with domestic manufacturers to achieve self-reliance. With several high-speed rail corridors expected to become operational soon, ensuring a steady supply of forged wheels is critical to the success of these projects. Officials emphasize the importance of ramping up local production to meet future demands and support the rollout of high-speed trains across the country.