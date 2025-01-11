Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ earns Rs 186 crore globally on opening day

Ram Charan’s latest film “Game Changer” made an impressive debut, grossing Rs 186 crore worldwide on its opening day, as announced by the makers. The political action film, released on Friday, marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar’s entry into Telugu cinema. Shankar is known for his successful Tamil films like “Indian”, “Anniyan”, “Sivaji: The Boss”, “Enthiran”, and “2.0”.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film received a strong reception at the box office. The production company shared the milestone on social media, emphasizing the movie’s “blockbuster” opening. The film’s storyline follows Ram Nandan, a former IPS officer turned district collector, played by Ram Charan, who fights against corrupt politicians to fulfill his late father’s vision of a corruption-free nation.

In addition to Ram Charan, “Game Changer” stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, with supporting performances by Anjali, S J Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. The movie is produced by Dil Raju and showcases a gripping narrative of political and social justice.