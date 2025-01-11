Singapore President to Visit India Starting Jan 14

India and Singapore will celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties in 2025 with high-profile visits, including those of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to India. President Shanmugaratnam will visit New Delhi and Odisha from January 14 to 18, marking the first visit by a Singaporean president to India in a decade. The visit emphasizes the growing diplomatic and economic relationship between the two nations, with Singapore being a key source of foreign direct investment (FDI) for India and a significant partner in its regional engagements.

During the visit, agreements on semiconductor skilling in Odisha and enhanced air connectivity are expected, aiming to deepen economic ties. Singapore accounts for nearly 24% of India’s FDI since 2000, and Indian investments in Singapore total $25.3 billion. The two nations share strong partnerships in aviation and supply chain connectivity, with Singapore playing a pivotal role in India’s engagement with ASEAN. Shanmugaratnam will meet key Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various Union ministers, before visiting Odisha to meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and tour the Konark temple.

India-Singapore relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit in 2024. Joint skill center projects have been implemented across six Indian states. Separately, Singapore is keen to rebuild ties with Andhra Pradesh for the Amaravati capital project, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expected to visit Singapore. Naidu has highlighted the previous government’s cancellation of agreements as damaging to the state’s reputation and is now working to rebuild mutual trust to advance future collaborations.