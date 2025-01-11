Xiaomi launches new tablet in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched in India. Xiaomi Pad 7 price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB options, respectively. The higher variant is offered in a Nano Texture Display Edition that is listed at Rs. 32,999. It comes in Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple and Sage Green colour options. The tablet will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Xiaomi India e-store and Xiaomi’s offline retail stores starting January 13.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,136 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 800nits peak brightness level, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The display has a TÜV Rheinland Triple Eye Protection certification and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel ultrawide selfie camera. It carries a quad-mic setup and a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos.The Xiaomi Pad 7 packs an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1 port. It is equipped with an infrared transmitter.