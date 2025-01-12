Arms, IEDs Seized in Manipur’s Churachandpur, Tengnoupal Districts

Security forces in Manipur recovered seven firearms and explosives during search operations in the Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, according to police on Sunday. In Old Gelmol village, located within the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station, authorities discovered seven firearms, including an AK-56 rifle, along with a Chinese-origin hand grenade. These items were seized as part of an ongoing operation to curb violence in the region.

In a separate operation in the Govajang area under the Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal, security forces uncovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing about 1 kg each, and another IED weighing nearly 5 kg. These findings are part of the continuous efforts by authorities to address the growing security concerns in the area amid ongoing tensions.

The region has been severely affected by ethnic violence since May last year, which has resulted in more than 250 deaths and left thousands homeless. The recent seizures highlight the severity of the situation as authorities attempt to stabilize the conflict-stricken areas.