Delicious Chicken Madhooth Recipe

Ingredients:
– 500 grams chicken (boneless or with bones)
– 2 tablespoons oil
– 1 large onion, finely chopped
– 2 tomatoes, pureed
– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
– 1 tablespoon yogurt
– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1 teaspoon garam masala
– 1 teaspoon coriander powder
– 1 teaspoon cumin powder
– Salt to taste
– Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
– 1/2 cup water or chicken broth
– Optional: Green chilies for extra spice
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Chicken:
– Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
2. Cooking the Base:
– Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.
– Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
– Stir in the pureed tomatoes and cook until the oil begins to separate from the mixture, indicating that the base is ready.
3. Add Spices:
– Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well and cook the spices for 1-2 minutes.
4. Cook the Chicken:
– Add the chicken pieces to the pan. Stir to coat the chicken in the spice mixture. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, allowing the chicken to absorb the flavors.
5. Simmer and Add Yogurt:
– Reduce the heat and add yogurt to the mixture. Stir well and cook for 5 minutes until the chicken is tender and fully cooked.
– Add water or chicken broth to adjust the consistency of the gravy (as per your preference).
– Let the dish simmer for another 5 minutes until the gravy thickens.
6. Final Touches:
– Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, and if you want more heat, add green chilies.
– Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.
