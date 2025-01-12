Delicious Chicken Madhooth Recipe

Ingredients:

– 500 grams chicken (boneless or with bones)

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, pureed

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon yogurt

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– Salt to taste

– Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

– 1/2 cup water or chicken broth

– Optional: Green chilies for extra spice

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Chicken:

– Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and set aside.

2. Cooking the Base:

– Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.

– Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

– Stir in the pureed tomatoes and cook until the oil begins to separate from the mixture, indicating that the base is ready.

3. Add Spices:

– Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well and cook the spices for 1-2 minutes.

4. Cook the Chicken:

– Add the chicken pieces to the pan. Stir to coat the chicken in the spice mixture. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, allowing the chicken to absorb the flavors.

5. Simmer and Add Yogurt:

– Reduce the heat and add yogurt to the mixture. Stir well and cook for 5 minutes until the chicken is tender and fully cooked.

– Add water or chicken broth to adjust the consistency of the gravy (as per your preference).

– Let the dish simmer for another 5 minutes until the gravy thickens.

6. Final Touches:

– Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, and if you want more heat, add green chilies.

– Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.