AMD unveils Ryzen gaming CPUs: Details

Mumbai: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) introduced several Ryzen-branded gaming CPUs including Ryzen 9900X3D and 9950X3D series, and Ryzen Z2 lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The US-based chipmaker has also expanded its portfolio of consumer and commercial-grade AI PCs with the unveiling of Ryzen AI Max, Ryzen AI 300, and Ryzen 200 series processors.

AMD’s new lineup of processors comprises four new products for different platforms. The first two are AMD Ryzen 9900X3D and 9950X3D series desktop processors for content creators and gamers, with the latter having a 16-core architecture. AMD 9950X3D leverages second generation 3D V-Cache technology and has 16 “Zen 5” CPU cores and AMD RDNA 2 graphics. The company claims it can deliver higher clock speeds at lower temperatures by relocating the cache memory below the core complex die (CCD).

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe Gen TDP

AMD Ryzen 9950X3D 16C/32T Up to 5.7 / 4.3 GHz 144 MB Gen 5 170W

AMD Ryzen 9900X3D 12C/24T Up to 5.5 / 4.4 GHz 140 MB Gen 5 120W

For handheld gaming devices, AMD introduces Ryzen Z2 series processors with up to 8 “Zen 5” CPU cores and RDNA 3.5 architecture-powered graphics. Meanwhile, the new Ryzen 9000HX series processors target mobile notebooks. They feature the same second generation 3D V-Cache technology as the desktop processors and are equipped with up to 16 cores, capable of delivering 32 threads of processing performance.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics Model Graphics Cores cTDP

AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 2.0 GHz 24 MB AMD RDNA 3.5 16 15-35W

AMD Ryzen Z2 4C/8T Up to 5.1 / 3.3 GHz 24 MB AMD RDNA 3 12 15-30W

AMD Ryzen Z2 Go 4C/8T Up to 4.3 / 3.0 GHz 10 MB AMD RDNA 2 12 15-30W

The AMD Ryzen 9900X3D and 9950X3D desktop processors and Ryzen Z2 series chips will be available in the market in Q1 2025, while the Ryzen 9000HX series is scheduled to be made available in the first half of the year.

The US chipmaker also expanded its AI PC CPU lineup with the introduction of Ryzen AI Max, Ryzen AI 300, and Ryzen AI 200 series. The Ryzen AI Max offers up to 16 “Zen 5” CPU cores, up to 40 AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics compute units, and an AMD XDNA 2 neural processing unit (NPU) with up to 50 TOPS of AI compute. It features up to 128GB of unified memory, out of which 96GB is claimed to be available for graphics. Part of the lineup is the new Ryzen AI Max Pro series processor which is said to be capable of handling AI-accelerated workloads when working with large engineering and architectural models.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics Model AMD cTDP NPU TOPS Graphics Cores

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 16C/32T Up to 5.1 / 3.0 GHz 80MB AMD Radeon 8060S Graphics 45-120W 50 40

AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 12C/24T Up to 5.0 / 3.2 GHz 76MB AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32

AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 3.6 GHz 40MB AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 16C/32T Up to 5.1 / 3.0 GHz 80MB AMD Radeon 8060S Graphics 45-120W 50 40

AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro 390 12C/24T Up to 5.0 / 3.2 GHz 76MB AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32

AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro 385 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 3.6 GHz 40MB AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32

AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro 380 6C/12T Up to 4.9 / 3.6 GHz 22MB AMD Radeon 8040S Graphics 45-120W 50 16