Southern Railway announces train diversions on this route: List of affected trains

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced alterations in train services for January 2025. These changes were announced due to fixed-time corridor blocks scheduled for engineering works in Madurai Division. These changes will affect several train routes, including diversions via alternate lines and additional stoppages at selected stations.

Train No. 16848 Sengottai–Mayiladuthurai Express, departing Sengottai at 7:05 AM on January 24, 25, 27, 28, and 30, will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli. It will skip stops at stations such as Madurai, Dindigul, and Kodaikanal Road, among others, while additional halts will be provided at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, and Pudukkottai.

Similarly, Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari–Howrah Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5:50 AM on January 25, will follow a diverted route via Virudunagar and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping stops at Madurai and Dindigul. It will offer additional stoppages at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express, departing Guruvayur at 11:15 PM on January 24, 27, and 29, will also be diverted to run via Virudunagar and Tiruchchirappalli. Usual halts like Madurai, Dindigul, and Sholavandan will be skipped, with additional stops at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, and Pudukkottai.

On January 25, Train No. 16354 Nagercoil–Kacheguda Express, leaving Nagercoil at 9:15 AM, will bypass Madurai and Dindigul, running via Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli. New halts at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, and Pudukkottai will be included.

The Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express (Train No. 16321), scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 7:50 AM on January 25 and 28, will also be diverted to avoid several stations, including Madurai and Dindigul. Instead, it will follow the route via Virudunagar, Tiruchchirappalli, and Karur, with added stops at Manamadurai and Pudukkottai. Its return service, Train No. 16322, departing Coimbatore at 8:00 AM on January 25 and 28, will take a similar diversion.

Train No. 16340 Nagercoil–Mumbai CST Express, leaving Nagercoil at 6:15 AM on January 28, will run via Virudunagar and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping Madurai and Kodaikanal Road. Extra halts will be provided at Manamadurai and Sivaganga. Additionally, the Banaras–Kanniyakumari Kashi Tamil Express (Train No. 16368), departing Banaras at 4:20 PM on January 26, will be rerouted, omitting Dindigul and Madurai in favor of additional stops at Pudukkottai and Manamadurai.

Train No. 16352 Nagercoil–Mumbai CST Express, scheduled for departure at 6:15 AM on January 30, will follow a similar route diversion via Virudunagar and Tiruchchirappalli. Finally, the Mayiladuthurai–Sengottai Express (Train No. 16847), leaving Mayiladuthurai at noon on January 30, will skip multiple stations, including Madurai and Dindigul, with added halts at Pudukkottai and Sivaganga.