Tsunami warning issued as powerful earthquake hits Japan

Tokyo: A tsunami warning was issued as an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 hit southern Japan on Monday. According to UAE’s National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake hit Japan at 4.19pm UAE time, and had a depth of 60km. Japan issued a tsunami warning for Miyazaki Prefecture, island of Kyushu.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year.

Just a day earlier, on January 12, the NCM recorded a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Mexico, which struck on Sunday afternoon at 12.32pm local time. The extent of damage was not immediately clear.