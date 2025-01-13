UP’s 100-Day TB Drive Detects 9,340 Cases in First Month

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has launched a 100-day intensive tuberculosis (TB) campaign across the state, starting December 7 in 15 districts. Within the first month, the campaign screened 35 lakh people for potential TB symptoms, identifying 9,340 positive cases. Treatment has already begun for these individuals. Sitapur reported the highest number of cases at 1,175, while Amethi had the lowest with 258 cases. Significant figures were also observed in districts like Siddharthnagar (900), Rampur (858), Barabanki (800), and Rae Bareli (711).

To facilitate the campaign, 71,000 Nikshay Shivir camps were organized across the 15 districts, with 52 Nikshay vans conducting 3,723 camps and an average of 2,062 camps held daily. The program also involves support for TB patients, with 29,290 Nikshay Mitras adopting 50,705 patients and distributing 2,201 nutrition kits. The initiative has now expanded to all 75 districts in the state, with a strong focus on public awareness and collaboration with NGOs to combat TB effectively.

The campaign identifies high-risk groups, including individuals over 60, those with diabetes or HIV, malnourished persons with a BMI below 18.5 kg/m², and individuals who smoke or consume intoxicants. Dr. Shailendra Bhatnagar, the State Tuberculosis Officer, highlighted the Chief Minister’s comprehensive strategy as a significant step toward eradicating TB in Uttar Pradesh.