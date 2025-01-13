Uranium Contamination Hits Rajasthan, Punjab; Northeast, J&K Lead in Quality

A recent report by the Ministry of Jal Shakti reveals significant disparities in groundwater quality across India. States and Union Territories like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Jammu & Kashmir fully comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for water quality. However, states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh face severe contamination challenges. Uranium contamination, particularly in Rajasthan and Punjab, has been identified as a critical concern in groundwater stress zones, which include “over-exploited,” “critical,” and “semi-critical” areas across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

In addition to uranium, contaminants such as nitrate, fluoride, arsenic, and iron are prevalent in groundwater across various regions. Approximately 20% of tested samples exceeded permissible nitrate levels, 9% surpassed acceptable fluoride thresholds, and arsenic was detected in 3.5% of samples. High fluoride concentrations are a major issue in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, posing risks like fluorosis. Similarly, nitrate contamination from agricultural runoff is widespread in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, while arsenic affects regions along the Ganga and Brahmaputra floodplains, including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.

The report also highlights areas with better groundwater quality. Over 81% of samples are considered safe for irrigation based on sodium and alkalinity levels. States like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh achieved 100% compliance in groundwater safety. However, the issue of rising salinity, measured by Electrical Conductivity (EC), remains a concern in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh. High EC levels indicate increased mineralization and salinization, threatening groundwater quality in these regions.