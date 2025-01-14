Best ways to improve male sexual stamina

Sex just isn’t about getting pleasure. It is more about giving pleasure to your partner. In order to do that, you need to maintain your erection for longer.

Here are some tips to do that:

1. Working out groinmuscles: Regularly stretch your groin, keeping it primed and ready for even the most outrageous sexual position. Basic groin stretches will improve your sexual stamina.

2. Building arm muscles: Sexual stamina can require great upper-body strength depending on which coital position you are planning to adopt. The odd bout of upper body exercise could really keep you energised for longer-lasting sex.

3. Staying mentally focused: Avoid worrying and allow yourself to stay focused in the bedroom by taking adequate precautions.

4. Reducing alcohol consumption: Alcohol can seriously damage your sexual hormone levels.

5. Improving blood-flow: By regularly flexing and massaging your body s central groin muscles, blood will start to flow more readily in that area, allowing you to stand to attention for longer in the bedroom.

6. Flexing the abdominal muscles: A little abdominal exercise could go a long way in boosting your sexual stamina. The abs are key to providing bursts of sexual energy, driving the groin by thrusting it forwards and then releasing it. As a result, a few daily crunches or sit-ups could really develop your sex life.

7. Stretching the quads and calves: Regularly stretching your leg muscles could seriously heighten your sexual experience, easing them into the demands of flexible sex-exercise.