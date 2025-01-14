CM Atishi accused of MCC violation for using govt vehicle in campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is embroiled in controversy following an FIR registered against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The complaint, filed on January 8, accuses her of using a government vehicle, a Public Works Department (PWD) car, for election-related activities. The vehicle, reportedly used to transport campaign materials to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) office after the Delhi Assembly elections were announced on January 7, has sparked concerns over misuse of public resources during elections, a violation under MCC guidelines.

The FIR, filed under Section BNS 223 (a) based on a complaint from a Kalkaji resident, has also implicated South-East Divisional Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar for his alleged role in facilitating the misuse of the official vehicle. While the Delhi Police are investigating, the AAP has denied the allegations, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling it a politically motivated move. He criticized the selective enforcement of election rules, arguing that leaders from other parties engaging in unethical practices during campaigns face no such actions.

The incident has intensified scrutiny as Atishi contests the Kalkaji seat against BJP’s prominent candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. Adding to the challenges, a separate case has been filed against the AAP for allegedly using doctored photographs in campaign material, which, if proven, could jeopardize Atishi’s candidacy. The controversy has reignited debates about the impartial enforcement of election laws and ethical campaign practices as Delhi heads toward its assembly elections, with voting slated for February 5 and results on February 8.