Hrithik Marks 25 Years of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ with Prep Notes, Hails ‘Resilience’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan commemorated the 25th anniversary of his debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, by sharing preparation notes from his early days in the industry. The actor, who turned 51 recently, posted pages from a diary he started 27 years ago while preparing for the iconic movie, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. Reflecting on his journey, Hrithik called these notes “proof of resilience” and admitted to still feeling the same nerves when starting new projects.

The notes revealed Hrithik’s mindset before the shoot, emphasizing hard work, self-belief, and determination. They included motivational phrases like “One life, one chance, don’t mess it up” and detailed his physical training goals, such as building broader shoulders and biceps. In his caption, Hrithik shared that his dedication to preparation remains unchanged over the years. He expressed gratitude for the journey and pride in his scribbles, which symbolize the foundation of his celebrated career.

Released on January 14, 2000, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai featured Hrithik in a dual role and became a massive success, cementing his status as a Bollywood star. Over the years, he has delivered acclaimed performances in films like Koi… Mil Gaya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Super 30. Hrithik will next be seen in War 2 alongside Jr. NTR.