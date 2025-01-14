India successfully tests new version of Nag Mark 2 anti-tank missile

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out field evaluation trials of Nag Mk-2 missile. The Nag Mark 2 is an indigenously developed third-generation fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile. The trials were conducted at the Pokhran field range in Rajasthan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army and industry. He hailed the successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2.

Developed by the DRDO, the Nag Mark 2 missile is specifically designed to neutralise modern armoured threats. Its fire-and-forget technology enables operators to lock onto targets before launch, ensuring precision strikes even in complex battlefield scenarios.

FEATURES OF NAG MARK 2

Third-Generation Fire-and-Forget Technology: Enables precision targeting with minimal operator intervention post-launch.

Versatile Performance: Capable of neutralising modern armoured vehicles equipped with explosive reactive armour (ERA).

Platform Compatibility: Successfully integrated with NAMICA, enhancing battlefield mobility and deployment flexibility.