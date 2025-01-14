Jaishankar to Represent India at Trump’s Inauguration, Highlights Growing India-US Ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the robust foundation of India-U.S. relations, crediting the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at a press conference in Madrid during his official visit to Spain, Jaishankar expressed confidence in the continued growth of bilateral ties under the leadership of President-elect Trump. He announced his plans to represent India at Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. President on January 20, highlighting the significance of the occasion for fostering deeper cooperation.

Jaishankar also underscored India’s strategic interest in the Mediterranean region, citing an annual trade volume of $80 billion with Mediterranean countries. He expressed optimism about strengthening ties with Spain, which he described as a key partner in expanding India’s regional presence. The minister reiterated the importance of collaboration, stating that India looks forward to increased visibility and Spain’s support in furthering shared economic and geopolitical objectives.

Addressing broader global challenges, Jaishankar called for closer partnerships among nations with aligned values and interests to ensure stability in a volatile world. He highlighted the potential of stronger India-Spain relations and a deepened India-EU partnership to act as stabilizing forces amid global uncertainties. His remarks reflected India’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and advancing shared goals for regional and global security.