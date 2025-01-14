LG unveils new audio products: Details

Mumbai: The South Korean tech brand, LG unveiled a new line of audio products called ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ at the Consumer Electronics Show (2025) in Los Angeles. The new products include the Xboom Buds TWS earphones alongside the Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab, and Xboom Stage 301 Bluetooth speakers. The new products were revealed in collaboration with American rapper and record producer Will.i.am. The musician consults the firm on product development, design, and brand marketing of all Xboom products.

The LG Xboom audio products including the Buds TWS as well as the Bounce, Grab and Stage 301 Bluetooth speakers, will be available in select global markets soon. The prices of each product will be revealed during their launch in certain markets.

The Xboom Buds come with lightweight graphene drivers. They support active noise cancellation (ANC) and LE Audio Auracast, which allow users to enjoy multipoint connectivity and open audio streams. The TWS earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and together with the case are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours.

The Xboom Bounce, Grab and Stage 301 Bluetooth speakers have a dedicated button which connects users to Will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI platform. The Bounce portable stereo speaker is equipped with up-bouncing passive radiators, dual dome tweeters, and track-type woofers. It comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as a Military Standard 810G durability certification. The battery in the speaker is said to last for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the Xboom Grab is said to offer a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge and packs dual passive radiators. It comes with similar build ratings and certifications as the Bounce option and is easy to hold in one hand, as the name suggests.

The bigger Xboom Stage 301 sports a 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers. It has an inbuilt handle for carrying and a wedge design which allows flexible positioning like lying flat on its base, tilted back, or seated on a tripod. This speaker has an IPX4-rated splash-resistant build and has a replaceable battery that is claimed to last up to 11 hours.