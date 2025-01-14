Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs: Details

Mumbai: Nvidia launched its GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU is priced at Rs. 2,14,000, while the RTX 5080 model costs Rs. 1,07,000. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will set you back by Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 59,000, respectively.

The company says the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models will be available on Jan 30, while the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 GPUs will be available starting in February. They will be available from brands such as Asus, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac.

Customers can also expect laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 5070 GPU to arrive by April, while models featuring the other three models will be available starting in March. The GPUs will be part of laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MECHREVO, MSI, and Razer.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090 GPU arrives as the successor to the RTX 4090 model, and it is equipped with 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM (up from 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM), has a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, and features 21,760 CUDA cores. The RTX 5080 model has 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and 10,752 CUDA cores.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 GPUs are equipped with 16GB and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, respectively. The former is equipped with 8,960 CUDA cores, while the latter has 6,144 CUDA cores.

All four GPUs are built using Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, which succeeds the Ada Lovelace technology. They feature 5th generation Tensor cores and 4th generation ray tracing cores, which are also a step up from the RTX 40 series models. They are equipped with the 9th generation Nvidia Encoder (NVENC) and 6th generation Nvidia Decoder (NVDEC).

The GeForce RTX 5090 is the company’s most powerful GPU for consumer PCs to date, and is equipped with 92 billion transistors, and the company says it offers up to two times the performance of last year’s RTX 4090 model. Nvidia’s Max-Q technology is also claimed to offer up to 40 percent improved battery life.