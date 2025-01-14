Over 2 Lakh Devotees Witness ‘Makara Jyothi’ Amid Chants at Sabarimala

The sacred aura of Sabarimala hill reached its zenith as over two lakh devotees gathered to witness the revered ‘Makara Jyothi’ during the Makaravilakku festivities on January 14. Pilgrims, who had camped for days, filled the hill with chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ as they eagerly awaited the celestial phenomenon. Earlier, the sacred ‘Thiruvabharanam’ ornaments were brought from Pandalam palace in a grand procession and handed over to the temple’s chief priest, marking a key ritual. The procession was welcomed by thousands, with lamps lit in devotion along its route.

As the deity was adorned with the ‘Thiruvabharanam’, the ‘Deeparadhana’ ritual took place at 6:45 PM, followed by the appearance of the ‘Makara Jyothi’ flame thrice from Ponnambalamedu, accompanied by fervent chants from devotees. The rush to vantage points around the hill led to a massive congregation, with temporary shelters, or ‘parnasalas’, set up for pilgrims at locations like Pandithavalam. The Makarasankrama pooja, symbolizing the sun’s transition to Utharayanam, was performed earlier, featuring ghee from Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram poured over the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

To manage the overwhelming crowd and ensure security, around 5,000 police officers were deployed in Pampa and nearby areas. Entry to the temple was restricted after noon due to the arrival of the ‘Thiruvabharanam’ procession. Extensive arrangements facilitated smooth access for devotees, who will continue to have the opportunity to see the deity adorned with ‘Thiruvabharanam’ from January 15 to 17, allowing them to extend their worship beyond the grand Makara Jyothi event.