Palisades Wildfire: Hikers or Teens Suspected, Say Investigators

Investigators have suggested that the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, the largest among the five wildfires in the region, may have been accidentally started by hikers or local teenagers. The blaze reportedly originated near Skull Rock, a popular hiking trail north of Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades. This area is also a frequent gathering spot for teens. Officials are examining the potential link between the fire and a New Year’s Eve blaze caused by fireworks in the same vicinity, with satellite data showing an overlap between the two incidents.

The Palisades Fire began nearly a week ago and has claimed eight lives, while the nearby Eaton Fire in Altadena has caused 17 fatalities, raising the combined death toll to 25. Firefighters contained parts of both fires by Monday, but strong winds forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday pose a renewed threat. Meteorologists have issued a rare fire danger alert, reminiscent of warnings given shortly before the current wildfires erupted.

The New Year’s Eve fire burned eight acres and was contained within hours, but it is being scrutinized for its possible connection to the Palisades Fire. Authorities are also investigating whether trekkers inadvertently sparked the larger blaze. Both the Palisades and Eaton fires are among the most deadly and destructive in California’s history, highlighting the urgency of addressing wildfire risks amid worsening weather conditions.