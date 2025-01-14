PM Modi to induct three new naval combat platforms into Indian Navy on Jan 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commission three advanced naval platforms—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—into the Indian Navy on January 15 at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. This milestone highlights India’s progress in defense manufacturing and maritime security. The induction of these state-of-the-art ships and submarines will significantly enhance the Navy’s operational capabilities and reflect the nation’s strides in indigenous shipbuilding.

INS Surat, the fourth and final vessel of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, boasts 75% indigenous content. Equipped with cutting-edge weapon-sensor packages and network-centric capabilities, it is one of the world’s most advanced destroyers, supporting helicopter operations in all weather conditions. INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, showcases innovative design for stealth, survivability, and seakeeping. It also includes accommodations for women officers and sailors, reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to gender inclusion in combat roles.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, demonstrates India’s growing prowess in submarine construction. Built in collaboration with France’s Naval Group, this diesel-electric submarine is known for its stealth and versatility. Capable of conducting anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and special operations, INS Vaghsheer also features modular construction for future upgrades, including Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, further enhancing its operational capabilities.