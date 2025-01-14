Progress in Gaza ceasefire talks; 33 Israeli hostages may be freed first

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are reportedly close to a breakthrough, with Hamas potentially releasing 33 Israeli hostages during the initial phase of the agreement. The deal, expected to be finalized before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next Monday, has been advanced by close cooperation between the Biden administration and Trump’s transition team. Israeli officials estimate Hamas still holds 94 hostages from the October 7 attack, and the planned release could include both survivors and the remains of those confirmed dead.

Negotiations are set to conclude in Doha on Tuesday, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting some hostage families on the same day. The truce deal’s first phase will address the release of hostages, while the second phase, slated to begin 16 days later, aims to address broader issues to end the conflict. Key sticking points include Israel’s proposed buffer zone along the Gaza border and its continued presence in the Philadelphi Corridor during the ceasefire.

The proposed agreement outlines the presence of Israeli forces along strategic areas, with debates over the size of the buffer zone. Hamas seeks a return to pre-October 7 dimensions of 300-500 meters, while Israel prefers a 2,000-meter zone. This arrangement is designed to stabilize the region and facilitate discussions toward a more lasting resolution of hostilities.