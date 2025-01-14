Qualcomm launches latest Snapdragon X CPUs

Mumbai: Qualcomm unveiled its latest Snapdragon X platform for budget PCs at CES 2025. The new Snapdragon X platform is expected to power computers that are priced under $600 (roughly Rs. 51,400).

The newly announced Snapdragon X platform (X1-26-100) is designed for affordable computers, and features eight Oryon CPU cores with a peak clock speed of up to 3GHz. The 4nm chipset supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, with 135GB/s memory bandwidth. It features a Qualcomm Adreno GPU that supports up to three external displays at 4K/ 60Hz. It supports Windows 11 along with Copilot+ features that are available on more expensive PCs.

Qualcomm has also equipped the Snapdragon X CPUs with a Hexagon NPU that is capable of delivering 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance.

The Snapdragon X platform will also support features available on Qualcomm’s more expensive chips, such as instant wake and standby efficiency. It offers up to two times longer battery life and up to 163 percent faster performance than competing processors. Besides, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, USB 4 Type-C connectivity.

Customers can expect PCs equipped with the Snapdragon X platform from OEMs like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus in “early 2025”.