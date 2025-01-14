Sabarimala Temple Prepares for Makara Vilakku; Over 2 Lakh Devotees Expected

The Sabarimala temple is set for the Makara Vilakku festival, with over 200,000 devotees expected to attend. The Thiruvabharanam procession, which carries sacred ornaments for the Ayyappa idol, will be ceremoniously received at Saramkuthy in the evening. By 6:30 PM, the ornaments will be placed on the idol, followed by the Maha Deeparadhana ritual, and the Makara Jyothi will be visible from Ponambalamedu hill. Many pilgrims who arrived days before the festival have stayed at the hill, eagerly awaiting the divine sight.

Security arrangements have been intensified with 5,000 police personnel deployed across key areas, including Sabarimala, Nilakkal, and Pampa. Entry to the temple will be restricted to pilgrims until noon. The Makara Vilakku darshan is expected to draw significant crowds, and all locations with a view of the Makara Jyothi are already filled. The Travancore Devaswom Board has ensured safety measures, including barricades, lighting, and personnel from the police, forest department, and Rapid Action Force.

Devotees are urged to follow safety guidelines during their return journey after witnessing the Makara Vilakku. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has arranged over 800 buses, including 150 shuttle buses, to manage transportation. The Devaswom Board is providing free meals and water to devotees at Sannidhanam, with instructions to avoid cooking in crowded areas for safety. Police have also issued a notice that devotees will not be allowed to travel from Pamba to Sannidhanam after noon on January 14.