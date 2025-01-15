CRS Approves Train Operations on Katra-Reasi Stretch in Kashmir

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has granted approval for train operations on the newly constructed 17 km Katra-Reasi stretch in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant step in the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway project. Northern Railways General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma confirmed the CRS approval and indicated that train services on the stretch could soon begin. However, decisions on extending services to Srinagar will be made at the national level, taking security considerations into account.

For security reasons, trains will halt at Katra station, where passengers will need to transfer to another train to continue their journey. Furthermore, services on the Kashmir route will only run during the day. CRS’s Dinesh Chand Deshwal authorized the opening of the broad-gauge line between Katra and Reasi for passenger and goods traffic after a successful speed trial using a specially fitted inspection train hauled by an electric locomotive.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, which began in 2005-06, is nearing completion. The project includes 38 tunnels, 26 major bridges, and the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world’s highest arch railway bridge. The project has been phased, with several sections completed over the years, and now includes the completion of the 48 km Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan rail line, inaugurated in February 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.